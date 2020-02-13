Rihanna Asks Fans To 'Be Mine' After Posting Lingerie Photo
Rihanna is back at again, posting sexy shots of herself wearing her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.
On Wednesday (February 12), the 31-year-old entertainer shared a stunning shot of herself modeling a matching lace panty and bra set with thigh high stockings, hair rollers in her hair and pearls around her neck to set off the chic look. "Be mine, bih. #XXSavageX," she cheekily captioned the steamy photo.
Back in January, Rih Rih dropped her first Savage x Fenty collection of 2020 in honor of Valentine's Day. "New Year, New Valentine’s gift! Get ready to do the most in 2020 with these sexy @savagexfenty styles," she captioned two photos that showed her posing in red lingerie that's equipped with zippers on both the bra and undies. "We have TWO very special boxes curated and designed by one of my faves and first collaborator for #SavageX, @adamselman 🥰!!!! Head to savagex.com NOW to grab yours."
Rih Rih's sexy photoshoot comes just days after the launch of her new Fenty 2-20 collection at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City where she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming ninth studio album, allegedly titled R9.
"Dot, dot, dot. To be continued," RiRi teased when asked if she had any R9 updates to share. "I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back."
Rihanna's "antagonizing" of her fans by sharing little to no details about R9 has been an almost constant for nearly four years since the release of her last studio album Anti in 2016. Despite telling fans that the album would drop in 2019, the year came and went without a single track from Rih. She did, however, heavily tease the project. In fact, her last Instagram post of 2019 even trolled her anxious, but oh-so-loyal Navy, who have not let up with questions about the arrival of R9. "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," she captioned a video of a dog dancing to "Jump Around" by House of Pain." #SAVAGE
Photo: Getty Images